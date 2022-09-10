Chris Janson at Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on-site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

We accept cash or credit cards. Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Food will be available onsite from local food vendors. Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer, and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Who is Chris Janson? He’s a “live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter who Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers in country music. The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, 3x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts, bringing his total of No. 1 songs to four – and now the hit-maker is entering a new chapter with “Bye Mom.” The single, derived from the real-life story of co-writer Brandon Kinney, is a triumphant ode to unconditional love. It was most-added upon impact at country radio and earned the highest first-week streaming total of Janson’s career. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”). Catch Janson’s “crazy harmonica skill and… riveting stage tyle” (People) this winter on his headlining Halfway to Crazy Tour and see for yourself what makes him an “undeniable star” (The Tennessean).

