Chris Cagle at Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on-site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

We accept cash or credit cards. Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Food will be available onsite from local food vendors. Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer, and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Born in Louisiana and raised in Texas, Chris Cagle has made his way to the top of the charts with his debut Gold Record, “Play It Loud”, which produced a top 10 single, “My Love Goes On & On”, a top 5 single “Laredo”, and Cagle’s Number 1 single, “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out”.

Nominated for New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, and Voted CMT’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2002, it was the stage where Cagle has always shined the brightest. His passion for the performance of music is a rare find and this artist isn’t afraid of giving everything he has to his fans.

