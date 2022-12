Join the VMHC on a journey through history and discover the ways in which chocolate was prepared and enjoyed in 18th-century Virginia.

Guests will have the opportunity to observe chocolate being made using reproduction cooking tools and equipment appropriate to the 18th century.

Sample American Heritage Chocolate and purchase some to take home or enjoy a hot chocolate in the Museum Cafe!

Free; no registration required. Drop in anytime between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.