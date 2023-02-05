Chocolate Lovers Festival/Fall for the Book Event

City of Fairfax Regional Library 10360 North Street, Virginia 22030

Indulge in a live demonstration at the City of Fairfax’s Chocolate Lovers Festival by chocolatier and cookbook author, Kate Shaffer. Shaffer will share tips, tricks, and tales about living your best chocolate-filled life from her books Desserted: Recipes and Tales from an Island Chocolatier, and Chocolate for Beginners: Techniques and Recipes for Making Chocolate Candy, Confections, Cakes and More. This Fall for the Book event is presented in partnership with the City of Fairfax.

Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
