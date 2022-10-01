Chips 4 A Chance

Acca Shrine Center 1712 Bellevue Ave , Virginia 23227

Everyone 18 and over is welcome to this annual casino night gala. Tickets include an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, 10 raffle tickets, door prize entry, mobile bidding number, $10,000 in "fun money" for gaming tables, and an evening full of live music, fun, and prizes. 100% of proceeds raised during the evening go to subsidize programs for individuals with disabilities in Central Virginia through Jacob's Chance, 501c3 (www.jacobschance.org). To purchase tickets, and preview prizes and auction items, visit our event website at www.chips4achance.com.

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
804-640-8109
