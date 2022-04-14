Children of World War II

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler as he shares the impact that war had on the lives of children from Britain, Germany, and the United States during World War II. Using original letters and interviews, Triesler will take us on a journey back eighty years to explore this moving and often heart-wrenching story.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3td4gRC

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FOcZ_b8xTXmNvtbNiGLD2A

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - Children of World War II - 2022-04-14 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Children of World War II - 2022-04-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Children of World War II - 2022-04-14 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Children of World War II - 2022-04-14 14:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular