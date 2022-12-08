Children's Christmas Extravaganza! Concert + Party

Children's Christmas Party Extravaganza! Concert + Hot Chocolate + Holiday Cookies @ Ballroom A at JMU Festival in Harrisonburg, VA at 6 pm

Oh, can you hear all the laughter and giggles, the Christmas sing-alongs, the play-along in unison with a narration of the nativity? Can you brace yourself for the sugar uproar of epic proportions after the yummy hot chocolate and decorated holiday cookies? Can you see the performance group in costume on a whimsical winter wonderland-decorated stage?

For the children’s entertainment, dramatic-Verdi baritone, Mr. Santa Claus, Michael Richarson, will be in concert accompanied by Humphrey the Chief Elf, Jeremiah Padilla, on the piano and spoken word artist and presenter Mrs. Claus, Katherine Richardson-Archibold.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Christmas costumes too, silly hats, or ugly Christmas sweaters!

Tickets are $26 per person. Tickets include general admission, hot chocolate, and a bar of holiday cookies. A fun bar of local apple cider ales will be available, at cost, for the adults to escape to their own enclave of fum fum. '

Grown-ups are all invited to be a kid again, but we do ask you to treat a kid (or a group of children) to keep down the ratio of adults to children.

Song repertoire will include selections such as:

Baby Shark Nativity Song

Christmas is Jesus

Deck The Halls

Feliz Navidad

Frosty The Snowman

Good News

Jingle Bell Rock

My Favorite Things

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Sleigh Ride

The Twelve Days of Christmas

We Need A Little Christmas

You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch

Purchase tickets in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/449377168207.