Chiense New Year Celebration at Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C.

Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. invites local residents and visitors to celebrate Chinese New Year 2022, the year of the Tiger, with a sensational dancing lion appearance, calligrapher, themed Afternoon Tea, authentic Chinese cuisine, and specialty cocktails.

The celebrations begin on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 3:00p.m. in the hotel lobby. Guests will experience a traditional dynamic and colorful lion dance in the main lobby. The Chinese Lion Dance performance is accompanied by live music of Chinese drums, cymbals, gongs, and more for a truly moving experience.

As a keepsake everyone is encouraged to visit an authentic Chinese calligrapher to have your name written in traditional Chinese script.

Special for the month of February guests can embrace the celebrations with a Chinese New Year themed Afternoon Tea, special Dim Sum and cocktail menus in Empress. The Eye of the Tiger specialty cocktail is the perfect addition to the culinary Chinese New Year offerings.

WHEN: Saturday, February 5 beginning at 3:30p.m.

Empress Hours:

- 4:00 – 10:00p.m. (Wed)

- 11:00a.m. – 10:00p.m. (Thu – Sun)

Afternoon Tea Hours:

- 1:30p.m. & 3:30p.m. seating’s, reservations are required.

COST: Lion Dance and calligrapher: Complimentary

Afternoon Tea: USD 68 per person

Dim Sum: à la carte