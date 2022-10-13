Chesterfield Towne Center Carnival

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Event admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site or online before 5 pm Oct. 13 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for ride ticket specials and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247.