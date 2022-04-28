Chesterfield Towne Center Carnival

There's something for everyone at this family-fun event, from midway rides and games for all ages to fair food for every appetite.

Carnival admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site or online before 5 pm April 28 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for ride ticket specials and ride and food coupons.

Carnival hours are 5-10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, and noon-10 pm Sunday. No unaccompanied minors. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Please check the website for updates before attending the event. Call 866-666-3247 for more information.