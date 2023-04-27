Chesterfield Towne Center Carnival

Chesterfield Towne Center 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Virginia 23235

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

There is no charge for event parking and admission including the amazing Big Bee Transforming Robot Car.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site or online before 5 pm April 27 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for ride ticket specials and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
