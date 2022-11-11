Characters: A Conversation with Vocal Type and Civilization

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join us at The Branch Museum at 6pm on Friday, November 11th, to hear Tré Seals and Michael Ellsworth discuss the creative design process leading up to the current exhibition, Characters: Type + Progress. They will share Vocal Type's powerful work, their collaboration, and the ideas that informed the exhibition.

