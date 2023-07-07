A Celebration of Virginia Folklife | Reception, Film Screening & Program

The Library of Virginia and the Virginia Folklife Program of Virginia Humanities present a two-day celebration of Virginia’s rich folklife heritage!

On July 7, 5:30–8:00 p.m., join us for a reception, the premiere of eight short documentary films and a stage program honoring five artist teams in the Virginia Folklife Program’s apprenticeship program. The program supports artists in the continuation of living traditions.

Schedule

5:30 p.m. | Reception

Enjoy complimentary light refreshments and a display of eel pots built by D. Brad Hatch, David Onks IV and Reagan Andersen.

6:00 p.m. | Film Screening

Short documentaries on the artist teams invite you to step inside the workshops, practice rooms and studios of apprenticeship artists to learn more about these cultural traditions and the communities that sustain them.

7:00 p.m. | Apprenticeship Celebration

We will welcome each team onto the stage to celebrate their work together.

For more information, contact Catherine Fitzgerald Wyatt at 804.692.3999 or catherine.fitzgeraldwyatt@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Registration is required. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.

Come back and join in Saturday's festivities. On July 8, 12:00–4:00 p.m., join us for performances, displays and activities highlighting old and new Virginia musical traditions including blues, Bomba and Plena, fiddling, shape-note singing and more. The Library will also display rare items from our music collections and provide activities for young visitors.