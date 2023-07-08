A Celebration of Virginia Folklife | Performances, Displays & Activities

The Library of Virginia and the Virginia Folklife Program of Virginia Humanities present a two-day celebration of Virginia’s rich folklife heritage. On July 8, 12:00–4:00 p.m., join us for performances, displays and activities highlighting old and new Virginia musical traditions including blues, Bomba and Plena, fiddling, shape-note singing and more. Performers include Kadencia, a Richmond-based band dedicated to playing, promoting and preserving Afro-Puerto Rican music; Eddie Bond, an Appalachian old-time fiddler from Fries, Virginia; and the Richmond Shape Note Singers, who will lead a participatory singing based on the early hymnals and songbooks published in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Library will also display rare items from our music collections and provide activities for young visitors. Children’s activities will include drawing and coloring activities based on musical themes, crafting with quilt squares, and building a didley bow (a simple, one-stringed instrument). Kids will also enjoy an instrument petting zoo where they can experience everything from ukuleles to mountain dulcimers. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Catherine Fitzgerald Wyatt at 804.692.3999 or catherine.fitzgeraldwyatt@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.