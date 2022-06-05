Celebrating RCS at 75

Please join us as we celebrate our 75th anniversary! The concert will include the world premiere of One Song, by renowned composer Gwyneth Walker, with text by poet Robert Lax. There will also be highlights from concerts through the years and fan favorites! A reception and exhibition will follow the concert. Markus Compton, conductor. Keith Tan, piano. This concert is made possible by a generous grant from the E. Rhodes ad Leona B. Carpenter Foundation. This project is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For tickets and information please visit our website: richmondchoralsociety.org or call 804-353-9582.