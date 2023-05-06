Celebrating PRINT DAY in May

Date: Saturday, May 6 from 1pm-3pm (set a reminder through Eventbrite)

Cost: FREE, donations appreciated

Join us on Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the annual “Print Day in May”, a global celebration of printmaking where people all over the world make a print and then post it to the Print Day in May website (printdayinmay.com). We will join the fun with printmaking demonstrations and printmaking “make and take” activities at Del Ray Artisans gallery.

Print Day in May starts in New Zealand, before we are awake, continues across Asia, Europe, and Africa, and closes out on the West coast of the US and Hawaii. At Del Ray Artisans we will have some printmaking demonstrations and some “make and take” printmaking activities for kids and adults, and our prints will be posted to the PDIM website.

This event will be held outside the gallery weather permitting. Free for the whole family. Drop in, learn about printmaking, make your own prints, and have fun!

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.