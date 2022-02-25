Celebrating Black History Month

Join us as we celebrate Black History month featuring local African American Artists

Live Show @Main Street Station Opening Friday, Feb 25, 2022 5:30pm - 8:30pm

A juried selection of the accepted work will be part of "Discover Black Art: How It Started - How It's Going"

Sponsored by Crossroads Art Center, City of Richmond, Urban One, Mike King, Nurturing Minds, Cason Funnel Cakes, Shoe Crazy Wine and Ma Michele's Cafe!

Online Show: Online Show February 25 - March 31, 2022