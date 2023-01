Celebrating Black History Month Through ART!

Sponsored by Baxter and Elaine Perkinson

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an Exhibition for African American Artists sponsored by Baxter and Elaine Perkinson.

Exhibition Opening: Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5-8pm

Exhibition End Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Award Winners

First Place: Asia Anderson “Serenity in the Field” Watercolor $950

Second Place: Elizabeth Brown “Pride” Acrylic $1200

Third Place: Babs Mohammed “African Woman Pounding Yam to make Fufu” $1500

Honorable Mention: Ethan King “Who What Where” Oil $999.99

Honorable Mention: Steven Walker “James River I” Oil on Paper 9.5x14 $595 and Steven Walker “James River II” Oil on Paper 9.5x14 $595

