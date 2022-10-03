Celebrate Purcellville is a week-long, town-wide event designed to encourage people to visit the Town of Purcellville, shop at local businesses, enjoy local food and beverage options, tour the town, and enjoy live music and activities. Residents and visitors will take their passports during the week of October 3-9, 2022 to participating businesses/organizations to be stamped. Passports turned in on October 9th qualify for a chance to win prizes during the event finale.

The Celebrate Purcellville finale will take place on Sunday, October 9 from 12-5 p.m. in Dillon’s Woods. There will be live music, games, face painting, local businesses/organizations, and more. People who participated in the Celebrate Purcellville passport program may turn in their booklets during the finale for a chance to win prizes. For those who collect 20 or more stamps are qualified to win the grand prize of $500 cash donated by Sengpiehl Insurance Group. Celebrate Purcellville is co-hosted by the Town of Purcellville and the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. For more information, please visit: https://www.purcellvilleva.gov/997/Celebrate-Purcellville