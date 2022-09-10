Celebrate the Art of Latin America: El Salvador Family Day Event

Explore the landscape, culture, traditions, and art of El Salvador through art, music and dance at VMFA. Enjoy performances, presentations, and workshops by the Latin Ballet of Virginia, storytelling with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, art activities with 1708 Gallery, and much more! Play or relax in VMFA’s Sculpture Garden and pick up a tasty treat from the Best Café. Also join us at vmfa.museum from Sep 10–Oct 31 for a virtual Family Day celebration.