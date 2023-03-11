Cascades at Embrey Mill Clubhouse Grand Opening

Join us Saturday, March 11, for the GRAND OPENING of the Cascades Clubhouse, and get excited to enjoy all that this spectacular private club has to offer our 55+ Active Adult residents!

Start the day exploring all the amenities inside and outside the Cascades Clubhouse—from the lounging area with fireplace and the weight room to the sport courts and sundeck with multiple grills—and then tour each of our builders' models for the full Cascades experience.

Special event entertainment information is coming soon - stay tuned!