Direction by Laine Satterfield

Musical Direction by Jake Ramirez

Choreography by Paul Dandridge

Music by Michael Gore

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Book by Lawrence D. Cohen

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Summary:

Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

Set in present day in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, Carrie: The Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (Screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

This show is rated PG-13.