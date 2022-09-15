Carolyn Eastman | The Strange Genius of Mr. O

Please join us at the Library for a talk by history professor and prize-winning author Carolyn Eastman on her new book, The Strange Genius of Mr. O: The World of the United States' First Forgotten Celebrity. Why should we care about a now-forgotten celebrity of the early 19th century? This talk examines an explosive celebrity performer who captivated audiences at a key moment in the founding era—a man whose career featured many of the hallmarks of celebrity we recognize from later eras: glamorous friends, eccentric clothing, scandalous religious views, and even a drug habit. And yet examining his career and the Americans who loved (or hated) him reveals a vivid portrait of the United States in the midst of invention. A book signing will follow the talk.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3536.

This is a free event. Registration is required.