Carlyle House at 45: Hidden House Reemerges Open House

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

With the destruction of the Mansion House Hotel in the 1970s and an extensive restoration by NOVA Parks, Carlyle House reemerged into Alexandria’s line of sight as one of the grandest buildings in Old Town. We invite you to explore our exhibit “Hidden House Reemerges” for the throwback admission of $1. During your self-guided experience, learn about some of the early museum history, see photographs of the restoration, and admire some of the objects found by the restoration team.

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
