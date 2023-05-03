Capitol Secrets: A Conversation with Bill Leighty

Join us at the Library for a talk on Capitol Secrets: Leadership Wisdom from a Lifetime of Public Service, a new memoir by William H. "Bill" Leighty, senior strategic advisor to the dean of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University. Podcaster and journalist Zach Cooley will lead Leighty in a conversation about his insider’s view of the complex workings of government at a very high level — the Office of the Governor. Leighty served as chief of staff to Governors Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, among other government positions, and his honors include the National Public Service Award and being named one of Governing Magazine’s Public Officials of the Year. His book offers behind-the-scenes stories of Capitol Square personalities and happenings (among them a visit from Queen Elizabeth II and drinks with Tom Hanks and Sean Connery) as well as insights into the training and personal commitment it takes to be a successful public servant. A book signing will follow the talk.

For more information, contact Taylor Melton at taylor.melton@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3535.

This is a free event. Registration is required. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.