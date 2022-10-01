Call for Entries: November All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center is pleased to announce an online call for entries for the November 2022 Exhibition:

Dates: October 1, 2022 through October 28, 2022

Call For Entries will be through Artcall.org which is an online service - visit us online to learn how to apply.

There is no theme for this exhibit.

All work submitted must be for sale.

Before submitting artwork, please read and be sure you understand thoroughly procedures and expectations for participating in our 2022 juried all-media shows (AMS). Click Here to Read agreement

70 pieces will be chosen to be in the LIVE and the Online Exhibitions. The juror may choose more pieces to be part of the Online Exhibition that will NOT be shown Live.

Submit your work now: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/november-2022-all-media-show-call-for-entries