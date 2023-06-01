Call for Entries: "Fall Flair" at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries for the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 2023 Exhibition. The theme for this exhibit is "Fall Flair". The exhibition will be in the Education Building at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. All work submitted must be for sale. Entry fee is $15 per submission, maximum 2 submissions per artist. This is not a juried show.

Commission on sales is 30%.

Call for Entry Dates – June 1 - July 17, 2023

Juried Notification: Wednesday July 19, 2023

Drop off: Wednesday, July 22 – Saturday, July 26, 2023 by 4pm @crossroadsartcenter

Exhibition Opening: Tuesday, August 1 - Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Before submitting artwork, please read and be sure you understand thoroughly procedures and expectations for participating in our 2023 shows online: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/lewis-ginter-botanical-garden-2023-exhibition