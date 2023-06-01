Call for Entries - Annual Members Show

You will be able to enter online and in-person.

1. Online Call for Entries begin: Thursday, June 1- June 28, 2023

All digital entries will be a part of the Member Show Collection online.

Digital entries are managed through www.artcall.org Drop off dates for digital entries will be July 10 – July 15 BEFORE Noon. Commission on sales is 30%.

2. In person - If you prefer to participate in the member show without a digital entry you will have that opportunity. If you have access to a printer, please download and print the pdf application. You will find that form on our website www.crossroadsartcenter.com under “Call for Entries.” Please make sure you have your entries properly labeled. (Your Name, title, medium, size (framed size) price, phone number and email address) If you chose to participate in the member show without using our digital call for entries, your artwork will NOT be a part of the online collection. Drop off dates for Non-Digital Entries will be July 5 – July 8, 2023. Commission on sales is 30%.

All members are allowed one free entry to the Member Show. If you would like to have a second entry, the cost will be $12.00. If applying online, you will need to use the Code: GalleryMemberFree1 for your first entry.

The July “Member Show” Art Opening will take place on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023, during our normal business hours.

Before submitting artwork, please read and be sure you understand thoroughly procedures and expectations for participating in our 2023 all-media shows (AMS).