Bull & Oyster Fest 2022

14th Annual Bull & Oyster Fest fundraiser - Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1pm-5pm at Virginia Horse Center located at 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA. Event supports the Rockbridge Area Health Center (a local 501(c)(3) non-profit healthcare organization) and is a tented, outdoors event (rain or shine) on the hill overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tickets are $50 and includes oysters, barbeque, live music ,and beverage ticket. Info and ticket purchases at ROCKAHC.ORG.

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
