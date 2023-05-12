How to Bruise Gracefully

Gottwald Playhouse at Richmond CenterStage 600 E Grace St Richmond, Virginia 23219-1891

Content Advisory: How to Bruise Gracefully contains graphic descriptions of medical procedures and adult content. Recommended for audience members aged 16+.

A young YouTuber, Vi, is hiding something. What begins as a typical workday at Burger King soon spirals into a deep exploration of fear, trauma, and inner strength through the eyes of women who have both nothing and everything to lose. This is a crash course on survival and how to cope with the reality of not being in control of your own body.

How To Bruise Gracefully will run May 12-21, 2023 at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. Join us for a post-show talkback with artists and the creative team after the performance on March 14.

Tickets are on sale now! Use the special code GRACE25 and get tickets for $25 (before fees). Applicable to online purchases

