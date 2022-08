"If life were everything it should be, it would be more like Hairspray."

—The New York Times

You can’t stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?