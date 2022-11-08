Broadway In Blacksburg: "Anastasia"

"A serious hit! Broadway's got a bright new star — its name is Anastasia."

—NBC-TV

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:30 PM

Category A $95 | Category B $75 | Category C $45

Youth 18 and under: Category A $75 | Category B $55 | Category C $25