Bridles & Boots

Get ready to saddle up for some fun! This benefit dinner and auction is presented by Spain Commercial, Inc. Proceeds benefit Dream Catchers at the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center. The evening starts with drinks and hors d'oeuvres, games, and meet-and-greets with our herd of therapy horses. Then, guests mosey on over to the indoor riding arena for the excitement of The Preakness on the jumbo screens while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner. The grand finale is a high energy auction for coveted trips and one-of-a-kind experiences and a paddle raise to support kids, families, and veterans.