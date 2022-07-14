The Bridges of Madison County

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601

An SSMT premiere, this romantic and emotional story (based on the best-selling novel and subsequent film adaptation) asks the eternal question, “What if…?” Featuring a lush, Tony award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown that ranges from operatic strains to Americana folk, The Bridges of Madison County tells the passionate tale of two people caught between duty and desire. Warning: this show will make you swoon.

