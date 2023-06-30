Brett Young - Birdland Music Series - Postgame

Birdland Summer Music postgame concerts are back for three games this season. Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style.

Purchase your ticket for the game on September 15 at 7:05 p.m. and you will be able to see the concert from your seat. For $30, purchase a field pass to add on to your game ticket.

As part of the Orioles’ commitment to empowering our youth and strengthening our community, $5 from every on-field pass purchased will benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation’s Music & Arts Education Scholarship, which was created in 2019 to support deserving students and programs throughout Birdland.

Please note: The field pass does not allow entry into Camden Yards. You must have a game ticket to utilize the Field Pass.