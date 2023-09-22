Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$20-$55, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Our season opening performance features the incomparable Brentano String Quartet. Having first performed in the Fife in 2014, the ensemble returns for the center’s 10th anniversary season, joined by leading violist and Juilliard faculty member Hsin-Yun Huang. The program includes Haydn’s string quartet, The Bird; Brahms’ exuberant Quintet for Strings in G Major; and the premiere of James MacMillan’s Viola Quintet, composed for the ensemble.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/brentano-string-quartet.html