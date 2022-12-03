Santa is visiting your neighborhood (Falls Church, VA) on December 3rd at 10 am! Attend our FREE Breakfast With Santa event to give him your wish list, snap a fun photo at one of our "Elfie" booths, enjoy a light breakfast, and pick up a holiday craft bag - great for kids and adults alike!
Breakfast with Santa
to
