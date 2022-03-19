BRANDENBURG, VIVALDI & TANGO

James Ross, Music Director

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major

Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe in C minor

Piazzolla: “Summer” and “Spring” from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Vivaldi: Concerto in B minor for Four Violins

Members of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Ross, present an evening of music by Bach, Vivaldi and Piazzolla in the intimate setting of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Hear Baroque renditions of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 with principals from the ASO featured as soloists. Masks are required and all attendees must be fully vaccinated. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert.

Tickets: $45 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/brandenburg/