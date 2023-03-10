BRANDENBURG AND BLUE

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 228 South Pitt Street, Virginia 22314

Members of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Ross, present music by Bach and Handel in two historic Alexandria churches. The program features Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 1, excerpts from Handel’s Water Music, and The Ways of Water, a world premiere by Alexandria-based composer Jonathan Kolm, commissioned by the ASO and sponsored by Virginia American Water. All seating is general admission.

Note: Vaccinations are no longer required but strongly recommended. Masks are recommended for high-risk individuals. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website.

Tickets: $45 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/brandenburgandblue/

Concerts & Live Music
7035480885
