Boys Home Spring Cowabunga Fundraiser

Boys Home of Virginia is excited to announce a COVID-friendly Spring Cowabunga fundraiser. It's similar to a duck derby, but with small foam cows. The owner of the first cow to cross the finish line will win all the mooo-lah. The lucky winner receives $1,000.00!

Since the pandemic continues to make in-person events high risk, Boys Home is offering this unique spin on a fun, tried-and-true event. Donors are encouraged to purchase brave cows that will take the plunge over the Boys Home bridge into Dunlap Creek on Thursday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase one cow for $5, 12 cows for $50 or a herd of 25 cows for $100. Each cow purchased is a chance for the owner to win the amazing $1,000 prize! Holy cow! Boys Home invites you to participate in this fun and safe way to raise funds, so purchase your cow now! All proceeds will benefit Boys Home of Virginia. Please call Melinda at 540-965-7707 with any questions or visit www.boyshomeofva.org.

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations.

For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org.