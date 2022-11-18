The Bough & Dough Shop is a boutique-style holiday gift shop held by Preservation of Historic Winchester in Winchester, Virginia. We turn the first floor of our office in the historic Hexagon House into a wonderland of unique local artisan goods, tasty treats, and freshly-cut greens for holiday decorating. Books and artwork featuring historic subjects may be available on a year to year basis. Entrance to the Shop is free for customers. Proceeds from the event support local preservation projects.

Please note the Hexagon House is a historic building and is not fully accessible. Please wear flat, soft-soled shoes to minimize wear on the historic wood floors. Products may contain allergens like wool or peanuts.

The Shop is open Wednesday-Sundayeach week from Nov. 18 to Dec. 11. The Shop will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.