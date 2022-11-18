Bough & Dough Shop

to

Hexagon House 530 Amherst Street , City of Winchester, Virginia 22601

The Bough & Dough Shop is a boutique-style holiday gift shop held by Preservation of Historic Winchester in Winchester, Virginia. We turn the first floor of our office in the historic Hexagon House into a wonderland of unique local artisan goods, tasty treats, and freshly-cut greens for holiday decorating. Books and artwork featuring historic subjects may be available on a year to year basis. Entrance to the Shop is free for customers. Proceeds from the event support local preservation projects.

Please note the Hexagon House is a historic building and is not fully accessible. Please wear flat, soft-soled shoes to minimize wear on the historic wood floors. Products may contain allergens like wool or peanuts.

The Shop is open Wednesday-Sundayeach week from Nov. 18 to Dec. 11. The Shop will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

Info

Hexagon House 530 Amherst Street , City of Winchester, Virginia 22601
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts
5406673577
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-18 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-20 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-21 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop - 2022-11-22 10:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular