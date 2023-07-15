Ladies its finally back and time for another Boss Ladies Who Tea. Don your favorite headpiece and join the EmpowHER Conference, the Women's Business Center RVA and other amazing Boss Ladies for an afternoon of networking Like The Boss that you are.

In addition to a life changing message from the incomparable Rita Ricks this year we introduce the EmpowHER Awards. We will be honoring our unsung community sheroes Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, Office of Minority Business Director Pat Foster, Humans for Good founder Amanda Carriker Moore and our illustrious Founder of the IMAGINE Media Lab Christina Clark.

And don’t forget to Show the Femme Fashionista Extraordinaires whose the Boss By entering our HAT contest. If you believe you've got what it takes to be crowned register and the winner receives bragging rights for the year AND a PRIZE.

So, grab your friends, your favorite hat and your tickets and we’ll see you for an event that you don’t want to miss the Boss Ladies Who Tea 2023.