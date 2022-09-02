Book World Meets Wine World with Author Missy De Graff

Book World Meets Wine World: September 2nd Fundraising Event at Revalation Vineyards in Madison

Join author Missy De Graff at Revalation Vineyards for Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County. USA Today bestselling author Missy De Graff writes fantasy and paranormal romance books. Meet and greet the author at 4:30pm and stay for a Q & A session beginning at 5:30pm. Books will be available for purchase. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale. Reservations are not required to attend this event. Ten-percent of sales from the tasting room on September 2nd will be donated to the Literacy Council. We will also be collecting used printer and toner cartridges at the tasting room as part of the Councils ongoing fundraising program. Revalation Vineyards: 2710 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison, VA, 22727;

540-407-1236. info@revalationvineyards.com or www.revalationvineyards.com.