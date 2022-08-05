Book World Meets Wine World with Author Elena Pratt

Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County on Friday, August 5 from 4:30pm to 7pm.

Author Elena Pratt became involved with community theater at 11 years old and later attended Syracuse University for Musical Theater. She has over thirty years of singing, dancing, and acting experience. During the pandemic, Pratt lost her job and decided that it was time to pursue a full-time artistic career and finally publish the book she had written. In May of 2020, she launched her website www.PopArtByElena.com and in 2021 Conversations with Ted was published by Page Publishing.

Pop culture is one of many topics that lead to hysterical interaction for Elena and her husband, Ted. He is a retired veteran from the Army National Guard and works in the IT and security industry. While his background makes him a force to be reckoned with in many categories on Jeopardy, he missed a lot in the pop culture world after being deployed for three tours in his twenties and thirties.

Their life is full of adventure and laughter and Conversations with Ted is a peek behind the proverbial curtain at some of these exchanges. A twelve-year-old with thirty-two years of experience, Ted has the most amazing imagination that leads down many conversational rabbit holes. Join them as they talk about entertainment, travel, their neighborhood, and life.

Books will be available at the event for signing and sales. Gather at 4:30pm to meet the author prior the reading at 5:30pm. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale. Reservations are not required to attend this event.