Book World Meets Wine World with Author Chris Register

Book World meets Wine World, a Revalation Vineyards benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County on Friday, October 7th from 4:30pm to 7pm.

Unwilling to let the pollsters and pundits define his country, Chris Register traded his ergonomic lawyer’s chair for a stiff bicycle seat and set out to uncover the truth about the state of the nation today. After interviewing hundreds of everyday Americans during 16,000 miles of solo bicycle travel, Chris put down the kickstand to document this epic survey of the United States in his multi-volume Conversations With US series.

The eight-volume Conversations With US book series documents Chris's pedal-powered exploration of the United States, focusing on the daily conversations he had with a diverse swath of Americans along the way. Chris toured the country in several regional blocks, averaging around 5 weeks and 1,900 miles per region.

Books will be available at the event for signing and sales. Gather at 4:30pm to meet the author and then stay for conversation with the author starting at 5:30pm. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale. Reservations are not required to attend this event.

Also, stop by for our pop-up with Bound2please Books, an online and pop-up independent bookseller, based in Orange, VA. Ten percent of sales from the tasting room on October 7th will be donated to the Literacy Council. We will also be collecting used printer and toner cartridges as part of the Council's ongoing fundraising program.