Book World Meets Wine World with Author Andi Cumbo-Floyd

Revalation Vineyards 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison, Virginia 22727

Join Publishable by Death author Andi Cumbo-Floyd at Revalation Vineyards in Madison for Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County. Cumbo-Floyd began her career as a creative non-fiction writer and more recently is writing historically-based mystery fiction novels under the pen name ACF Bookens. The author will be selling and signing books, reading from her latest work at 5:30 pm and then will host a Q&A session. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale.

Charity & Fundraisers
540-407-1236
