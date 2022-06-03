Book World Meets Wine World with Author Andi Cumbo-Floyd

Join Publishable by Death author Andi Cumbo-Floyd at Revalation Vineyards in Madison for Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County. Cumbo-Floyd began her career as a creative non-fiction writer and more recently is writing historically-based mystery fiction novels under the pen name ACF Bookens. The author will be selling and signing books, reading from her latest work at 5:30 pm and then will host a Q&A session. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale.