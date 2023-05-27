Book Signing at Colonial Williamsburg

Author Pamela K. Kinney will be signing copies of her Virginia's Haunted Historic Triangle 2nd Edition: Williamsburg, Yorktown, Jamestown, and Other Haunted Locations at the Revolutions Store at Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center, 101 Visitor Center Dr., Williamsburg, VA 23185. It is open and free to the public. There may be copies of another of her ghost books too. https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/locations/williamsburg-revolutions/