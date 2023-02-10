Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking one week run in 2019, returns to Richmond for a limited engagement February 10– 11, 2023 at Altria Theater for three performances. Single tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10 am. Tickets will be available by visiting BroadwayInRichmond.com, at the AltriaTheater box office located at 6 N. Laurel Street, or by calling 1.800.514.3849 (ETIX). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwayInRichmond.com or calling 804.592.3401.THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time

Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner BrianRonan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

