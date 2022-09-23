Book Break with Lucinda Roy | The Freedom Race & Flying the Coop

Join us at the Library of Virginia for an engaging conversation with Lucinda Roy about the works in her Dreambird Chronicles series: The Freedom Race and its sequel, Flying the Coop. Presented by the partnership between the Virginia Shop and James River Writers, the Book Break series offers the opportunity to connect book lovers to new titles and local authors. Reading the book beforehand is encouraged, but never required—just bring your curiosity and a desire to meet new people.

Roy’s explosive first foray into speculative fiction, the Dreambird Chronicles takes place in a near-future United States where white people once again enslave African Americans. In the disunited states, no person of color—especially not a girl whose body reimagines flight—is safe. Roy has created a terrifying glimpse of what might be and tempered it with strength and hope.

Novelist, poet, and memoirist Lucinda Roy is an Alumni Distinguished Professor in English at Virginia Tech and the winner of the Eighth Mountain Poetry Prize.

For more information, please call the Virginia Shop at 804.692.3524 or email shop@thevirginiashop.org.

This is a free event.