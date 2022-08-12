Book Break with Bill Glose | All the Ruined Men

Take a weekday break at the Library of Virginia and join us for a talk, casual conversation, and book signing with award-winning writer Bill Glose. Presented by the partnership between the Virginia Shop and James River Writers, the Book Break series offers the opportunity to connect book lovers to new titles and local authors. Reading the book beforehand is encouraged, but never required—just bring your curiosity and a desire to meet new people.

The linked short stories in Glose’s book "All the Ruined Men" show veterans struggling for normalcy as they return from war to civilian life. Combat takes a different toll on each soldier, as does coming home. As a former paratrooper and Gulf War veteran, Glose is closely bound to these stories.

A journalist, poet, and fiction writer, Glose has an extensive list of awards and honors, including finalist for the 2021 Library of Virginia Literary Award for Poetry for his book Postscript to War.

For more information, please call the Virginia Shop at 804.692.3524 or email shop@thevirginiashop.org.

This is a free event.